Laser light show returns to Grand Coulee Dam in May 2021

Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center will also reopen on May 29 but dam tours will not resume in 2021.

GRAND COULEE, Wash. — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) announced on Wednesday that the "One River, Many Voices" laser light show at Grand Coulee Dam will return on Saturday, May 29.

Erika Lopez, a spokesperson for USBR, said the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center will reopen on the same date. Dam tours will not resume this year. Fully vaccinated visitors are no longer required to wear masks in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The visitor center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The laser light show will begin at 10 p.m. through July 31 and 9:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 1. The show will start at 8:30 p.m. from Sept. 1-30. Start times are subject to change.

Beginning in Aug. 1, the laser light show will start at 9:30 p.m., and it will run at 8:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Start times are subject to change.

“The health and safety of the public and our employees remains our number one priority,” said Grand Coulee Power Manager Coleman Smith. “We recognize the visitor center and laser light show are important to the Grand Coulee community and beyond. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding with the new safety guidelines we have in place.”