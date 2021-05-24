Gov. Inslee to discuss homelessness during Spokane visit on Tuesday

Gov. Jay Inslee will tour the Catalyst Building and Scott Morris Center, as well as the new Hope House 2.0, and meet with local leaders to discuss homelessness.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will visit Spokane on Tuesday to tour two new buildings and meet with city leaders.

According to a press release from the governor's office, Inslee's trip is focused on homelessness and housing. He will tour the Catalyst Building and Scott Morris Center at 10:30 a.m. He will then visit the new Hope House 2.0 and meet with local leaders to discuss housing and homelessness at 1 p.m.

The Catalyst Building and Scott Morris Center for Energy Innovation are two buildings that also serve as a showcase for the latest smart building technology, construction techniques and material

The new Hope House is a women's shelter that will have 100 shelter beds and 60 apartments to keep women safe every night.

Gov. Inslee's last visit to Spokane was on April 9. He toured the mass vaccine site at the Spokane Area and visited 2nd Harvest. His main message was how important it is to get the vaccine.

"Everybody needs a vaccine over the age of 16 because we're seeing...a growth in infections, particularly in younger people, so younger people are important to get this vaccine, too," he said.

Inslee's also visited Spokane on Feb. 23 when he toured Stevens Elementary School as part of a statewide tour to see how in-person learning takes place amid COVID-19 restrictions. During his visit, Inslee named Stevens Elementary student Jessie Jones the "most inspirational Washingtonian of the day" and gifted him with the Governor's Washington apple pin.