Idaho governor joins others asking President Biden to end national pandemic emergency

25 Republican governors across the U.S asked Biden to also end the Federal Public Health Emergency.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined 24 other governors across the U.S in asking President Joe Biden to end the national emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes just days after Idaho healthcare leaders called the simultaneous spread of COVID-19, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza a "triple-demic" in a previous media briefing held on Dec. 15.

In a letter addressed to Biden, the 25 governors, all Republicans, asked him to terminate the national emergency, as well as the Federal Public Health Emergency (FPHE). The letter asks Biden to let the FPHE expire in April, since the signers of the letter said that they haven't received a notice that it would expire in January.

The letter says that the emergency is negatively affecting states by growing the population covered under Medicaid.

"This is costing states hundreds of millions of dollars," the letter said. "We urge you to end the national emergency and the PHE in April, and provide states notice of those intentions well in advance to allow us to adequately plan for the future."

The latest numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) show percent positivity rates for all three viruses exceed 5%. Those numbers show influenza percent positivity rates are more than 30%, and RSV rates are more than 20%.

St. Luke's Children's Hospital is also facing high demand for care, and the hospital is evaluating bed availability every few hours, according to St. Luke's Children's System Medical Director Dr. Kenny Bramwell.

The governors who signed the letter are as follows:

Governor Chris Sununu, New Hampshire

Governor Kay Ivey, Alabama

Governor Mike Dunleavy, Alaska

Governor Doug Ducey, Arizona

Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas

Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida

Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia

Governor Brad Little, Idaho

Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana

Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa

Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts

Governor Tate Reeves, Mississippi

Governor Mike Parson, Missouri

Governor Greg Gianforte, Montana

Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska

Governor Doug Burgum, North Dakota

Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina

Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio

Governor Kristi Noem, South Dakota

Governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma

Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee

Governor Greg Abbott, Texas

Governor Mark Gordon, Wyoming

Governor Spencer Cox, Utah

Governor Glenn Youngkin, Virginia

Watch more Idaho politics: