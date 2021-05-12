Gov. Little signs property tax relief legislation into law

The governor signed the last-hour bill despite expressing reservations about the process and whether it will truly provide homeowners with relief.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed a property tax relief bill that opponents say is deeply flawed but backers say is better than nothing. It was the last bill to cross his desk this session.

The Republican governor on Wednesday approved the legislation rushed through by lawmakers last week with little public participation.

In his transmittal letter to House Speaker Scott Bedke, Little wrote that he supports the intention to give homeowners some tax relief at a time when Idaho home prices are surging, but he raised concerns about the process and the bill's practical implications.

The new law takes effect immediately with significant portions retroactive to Jan. 1.

The measure raises the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 to $125,000. Critics say it does not go far enough as home values continue to skyrocket in the Gem State. Little conceded the bill will not provide long-term relief.

It also raises from $1,320 to $1,500 a property tax reduction for qualifying low-income seniors, called a circuit breaker. This helps Idahoans who are 65 and older, disabled, blind, or widowed and other qualified groups. Little says he supports an update but fears these changes may have unintended consequences for some individuals and families.



Businesses get a property tax exemption boost from $100,000 to $250,000.

Opponents contend the bill will cut into basic services provided by local government entities by limiting tax revenue from new construction.

Little wrote Idaho taxes need to be fair, simple, competitive, and predictable. And when considered against these pillars of tax policy, he said House Bill 389 falls short.

"The bill is an aggregate of complex and nuanced changes to Idaho's property tax code, and I am troubled that this was introduced in the waning days of the longest legislative session in Idaho history.



I am signing House Bill 389 because it provides some relief to Idaho taxpayers. However, I fear the long-term consequences may outweigh this temporary reprieve. I believe we can do more to address this growing problem, and I believe we can do so in a way that is not only more transparent, but also more closely aligns with my goal of fair, simple, competitive, and predictable taxes.



I have already spoken with the bill drafters, and we are jointly committed to working with cities, counties, and other stakeholders to fix the problems within the bill and develop a sustainable, long-term solution."

