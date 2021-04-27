Gov. Little signs 'fetal heartbeat' abortion bill into law

"Hundreds and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho due to abortion, an absolute tragedy," Little said.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation outlawing nearly all abortions in Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

"Idaho is a state that values the most innocent of all lives – the lives of babies. We should never relent in our efforts to protect the lives of the preborn," Little said. "Hundreds and hundreds of babies lose their lives every year in Idaho due to abortion, an absolute tragedy. I appreciate Idaho lawmakers for continuing to protect lives by passing this important legislation, and I am proud to sign the bill into law today."

The Republican-dominated Legislature voted overwhelmingly to approve the measure that makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison.

It would also allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider.

The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergency.