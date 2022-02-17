Gov. Jay Inslee headed to Spokane on Friday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be in Spokane on Friday to talk about transportation, affordable housing, and climate change.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a plan to visit to Spokane and Airway Heights on Friday, Feb. 18.

The governor’s office said Inslee will be part of three events focused on transportation funding, climate change, and affordable housing.

Inslee’s first stop will be a visit with Spokane Transit officials. The governor will tour the Division Street corridor on an electric bus to learn more about the $50 million Division Street Bus Rapid Transit project. State lawmakers have proposed funding for the project as part of the Move Ahead Washington transportation package.

The governor will next meet with some Gonzaga University students to talk about his climate priorities.

Inslee’s final stop will be a tour of the Highland Village Affordable Housing Project in Airway Heights. The project received a $5.5 million grant to help support its development. The project is one of two in the Spokane area to receive additional funding as part of phase 2 of the grant program.