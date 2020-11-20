Inslee expected to announce help for businesses, workers hit hard by new COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Inslee is expected to make an announcement on new COVID-19 aid for businesses during a press conference Friday afternoon.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee is expected to make an announcement Friday related to financial aid and support for small businesses and workers being hit hard under Washington's new novel coronavirus restrictions.

Inslee wrote a letter to Congress urging leaders to continue negotiations for another coronavirus relief package that he is hoping will be signed into law by the end of the year.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture reports the number of people relying on food assistance in Washington state has doubled to 2.2 million people.

In the letter, Inslee explained how hard Washington residents are struggling with hundreds of thousands of residents out of a job, hungry and experiencing housing insecurity.

"These needs will only grow worse as additional core provisions of the CARES Act are set to expire at the end of 2020, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and existing Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)," Inslee wrote.

According to Inslee, Washington is on track to exhaust all of the state's coronavirus relief funds.

"Americans will face irreparable harm if small businesses, families, workers, and state and local governments are forced to confront the coming months without immediate federal action," the letter says. "Only Congress can provide the size and scale of relief needed in this moment."