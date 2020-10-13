WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee says 5 counties can now move into Phase 2

The five remaining counties in Phase 1 (Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Douglas and Chelan Counties) can now move into Phase 2.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will be giving an update on the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus, including plans to move other counties into Phase 2.

Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Douglas and Chelan Counties are currently in a modified Phase 1 and will move to Phase 2 this week.

"While Safe Start still remains paused, there has been a leveling out in COVID risk between these counties and the rest of the state since the pause took effect in July. Under the circumstances, the governor believes it is appropriate to align these 5 counties with the rest of the region," Inslee's office said.

Yakima County had one of the highest case rates in the state. Inslee said the county went from 753 cases per 100,000 people to 93 cases per 100,000 people.

Restaurants, wedding services and other businesses will allow more capacity at venues in Phase 2.

Seventeen other counties are already in Phase 2.

"Kudos to the people in these five counties who allowed us to make this progress," Inslee said.

Inslee also announced a Recovery Work Group that will be run out of the Office of Financial Management to coordinate recovery efforts between local entities (government, higher ed, business) and state agencies.

This group is not drafting recovery policies but will aid in implementing them. They will have their first meeting later this month.

COVID risk assessment/phase map: https://coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/covid-19-risk-assessment-dashboard