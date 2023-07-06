Gorge Amphitheater reopens 18 days after deadly shooting

The venue will open for a concert from Dead & Company on July 7 and July 8.

QUINCY, Wash. — The Gorge Amphitheater is reopening 18 days after a man opened fire killing two people and injuring two others.

The venue will open for a concert from Dead & Company on July 7 and July 8. The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) posted a list of safety tips on Facebook to keep people safe. "We're looking forward to people coming back to Grant County for this weekend's Dead & Company concert at the Gorge," said the GCSO Facebook post.

The suspect in the shooting, 26-year-old James M. Kelly, pled not guilty to five charges: two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault domestic violence.

Kelly's next court appearance is set for July 25, 2023, and his trial is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2023.

According to court documents, Kelly was under the influence of mushrooms and ended up hallucinating. He then started shooting the campground.

29-year-old Brandy Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn Ruiz were shot and died at the scene. Another victim, 31-year-old Andrew J. Cuadra, was struck by bullets in the upper torso and sustained serious injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect's girlfriend, 21-year-old Lily A. Luksich was also shot.

Kelly first appeared in Grant County Superior Court on June 21, where a judge found probable cause to detain him without bail.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.