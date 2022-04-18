Washington GOP lawmakers supporting colleague’s opponent

Rep. Paul Harris and Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen have both donated $100 to the campaign of Sam Low, who is running against incumbent Rep. Robert Sutherland.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two Republican state representatives are supporting a primary opponent of one of their more controversial fellow caucus members.

Rep. Paul Harris and Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen have both donated $100 to the campaign of Sam Low, who is running against incumbent Rep. Robert Sutherland in the August primary.

Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, was formally reprimanded by the House of Representatives following a verbal altercation with a top House security official.

Sutherland admitted he used a swear word last month while arguing with the Sergeant of Arms about access to state facilities.

Sutherland had not taken the required COVID test to gain access to his office, but he said he should have been allowed into the public areas of the Capitol, where tests are not required.

Later that day, Sutherland told a crowd rallying against COVID restrictions about the encounter.

“The Sergeant of Arms,” Sutherland yelled from a stage, “Excuse my French, but I looked at him and said, ‘ F--- you! You’re not going to shut us down!’”

Sutherland later said he used the word as a form of defense. He said he felt threatened by the man.

The House investigation found Sutherland acted inappropriately and he was ordered to take “conflict coaching” and a refresher course on “respectful workplace expectations.”

Rep. Harris said the incident prompted the donation for Sutherland’s opponent.

“That’s not who I am,” said Harris, R-Clark County, “It doesn’t represent my caucus well.”

Harris said the support of Low is the first time he’s donated to someone running against a fellow Republican colleague.

Rep. Jacobsen said she wrote out a check to Low the day after she saw the video of Sutherland’s comments.

“That’s all I needed to see,” said Jacobsen, R-Puyallup.

Rep. Sutherland said he has never donated to opponents of incumbents.

“This shows the difference between us,” said Sutherland.

Low would not comment on Sutherland’s actions.

”I'm not here to criticize his record. That's for the voters to decide. But I think it's important that the voters get a choice,” said Low.