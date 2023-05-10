Gooding County officials declare Invasive Quagga Mussel Emergency

The Gooding County Board of County Commissioners declared an Invasive Quagga Mussel Emergency based on the severity of the mussels in the Snake River.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — Gooding County has formally declared a local disaster emergency due to the quagga mussel invasion occurring in the Snake River.

On Monday, the Gooding County Board of County Commissioners declared an Invasive Quagga Mussel Emergency based on the Snake River conditions and the severity of the invasive species.

In a news release, county officials have closed public river access to people and pets until further notice - as Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) treats the river in an effort to eradicate the invasive mussel.

While closures are in place, kayaking, boating, fishing, swimming and all other water activity is off limits.

As of Thursday, there are no restriction to Snake River public access at Lower Salmon nor the Bliss Dam.

Gooding County officials acknowledged that the kayak rental company, Banbury, is still operating. However, personal watercraft are forbidden from launching from Banbury’s water access site.

ISDA reminds the public to use extreme caution and wash all watercraft thoroughly after every use at a hot wash station.

The quagga mussel treatment will take place over 10 days, until Oct. 13. The copper-based formula is expected to break down in a 16-mile dissipation area as it moves downstream.

The Snake River treatment is part of the state's plan to eradicate the quagga mussels, which threaten Idaho's hydropower generation, irrigation and recreation. The invasive mussels could also disrupt the Snake River's food chain.

"Left unchecked, this could change a lot of these a lot of these fish population size structures, we could see changes in juvenile fish survival," Peterson said. "These muscles tend to compete for food sources that are also utilized by some of these fish species."

IDFG said this is an evolving situation and biologists will continue to monitor the treatment area.

Quagga mussels veligers - the larval form of the mussels - were first detected in the mid-Snake River on Sept. 18. Since then, the ISDA has done extensive sampling on the river, finding veligers between the Twin Falls Dam and Centennial Waterfront Park. A plume with an adult quagga mussel was also found near Shoshone Falls.

More information about the quagga mussel treatment plan can be found on the Idaho State Department of Agriculture's website.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.