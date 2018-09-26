Mark your calendar! KREM 2'S Tom Sherry is teaming up with the American Red Cross and local firefighters to help guide a Hands-Only CPR class.

According to the American Heart Association, Hands-Only CPR does not use rescue breaths. If you see a teen or adult collapse, you can perform Hands-Only CPR by following two steps:

1) Call 911.

2) Push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of the song “Stayin’ Alive.” The song is 100 beats per minute – the minimum rate you should push on the chest during Hands-Only CPR.

According to the American Heart Association, Hands-Only CPR carried out by a bystander has been show to be as effective as CPR with breaths in the first few minutes during an out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest.

The class begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Riverfront Park skate ribbon.

The class will not give you a CPR certification; it is meant to teach basic CPR skills that could help save a life.

