Inlander readers vote Tom Sherry Best TV Weather Person for 26th year

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 chief meteorologist and 4 p.m. news anchor Tom Sherry was voted Best TV Weather Person for the 26th year in The Inlander newspaper's Best of 2021 issue.

He has already been inducted into the Inlander Hall of Fame for winning the honor for more than 10 years. In 1998, Sherry was also recognized as Spokane's favorite weathercaster in The Spokesman-Review's first Reader's Poll.

Here's what the Inlander had to say about Sherry in its Best of 2021 blurb on the award:

"Let us count the ways Tom Sherry is not like Phil Connors in 'Groundhog Day': We presume he's never driven off a cliff with a groundhog. Nor punched anyone named Ned Ryerson. And the ways he is like Phil Connors: Sherry is a beloved TV weatherman and someone who gets used to the same thing over and over. In this case, it's this award. Sherry has won this category for an impressive 26 straight years."

KREM 2 anchor Mark Hanrahan congratulated Sherry for the honor in a Facebook post, writing, "26 years in a row! A huge congratulations to Tom Sherry on being named best TV Weather Person in the Inlander's readers' poll."

Sherry has been a member of the KREM 2 News team since January 1990. He began his broadcast career in radio in 1981 as an announcer, eventually becoming a program director at KDRK-FM in Spokane. He began working as a weekend weathercaster at KREM 2 News in 1990, moving into the KREM 2 News morning weather anchor position in 1992. Tom stepped into the chief meteorologist position in 1993.