Gonzaga's commission on Catholic Sexual Abuse Crisis releases recommendations

The report suggests that the school needs to take steps through both education and research to begin to recover from the generational trauma.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga University commission on the school's history with institutionalized Catholic sexual abuse released its report and recommendations on Wednesday.

The recommendations include the building of a memorial for victims of Catholic sexual abuse, holding town halls and listening sessions for students and staff, and working to heal relations with tribal community leaders by inviting them to on-campus events acknowledging the history between the Church and their communities.

The commission was formed in April 2019 after the historic and ongoing crisis of systemic clergy sexual abuse both nationally and internationally was brought to light. Gonzaga President Thayne M. McCulloh direct the commission to identify action the school could take in response to the school's relationship with the church at its own sexual abuse allegations.

The commission, which was co-chaired by Dr. Megan McCabe and Dr. Michelle Wheatley, found that the abuse and coverup were profoundly wrong and widespread sentiment that various relationships and trust had been broken in the Gonzaga community.

There was also consensus that due to the relationship between the Society of Jesus and school, some were aware of the abuse in the church and sent credibly accused men to Cardinal Bea House on the university's campus.

"It is important to recognize that some of the issues explored by the Commission, and emphasized in its report, focus on the relationship between the Society of Jesus and the University," McCulloh wrote in a statement released with the report.

Cardinal Bea House has been at the center of Gonzaga's abuse sandal, with seven priests accused of sexual abuse living there.

Among the findings of the report was an acknowledgment that sexual abuse in the Church community in the Northwest was more severe in BIPOC communities.

The report finished with five separate sections of recommendations for the president and school. The recommendations were for academics, memorials, mission identity, tribal relations, policy and procedure.

The report's most concert recommendation in relation to the school addressing the abuse head-on. It recommends the school set aside at least $10,000 a year to fund faculty research addressing issues related to sexual assault in the Catholic Church directly.

In immediate action from the university, McCulloh announced that the school will be setting aside a minimum of $15,000 to create a new Social Justice & the Catholic Sexual Abuse Crisis Fund to support faculty research and other activities in its first year.

The report also has several recommendations about healing the relationship with the tribal community. The school says it will take all of the recommendations moving forward to provide greater support for Indigenous and Native students at Gonzaga.