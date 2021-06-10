Gonzaga welcoming larger than average 2021 incoming class of freshmen

The average size of the incoming first-year class is 1,200 to 2,250 students. The 2021 incoming class is 1,356 students.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to the pandemic, some 2020 high school graduates decided to take a gap year before starting college. Now, those students are set to return to school in the fall of 2021.

Both Gonzaga and Whitworth Universities reported an increase in acceptance deferrals in 2020. Gonzaga saw a larger increase than Whitworth. The director of undergraduate admissions at Gonzaga said the average number of deferrals was 30, but in 2020 Gonzaga had 85 acceptances deferred.

Now, those students can start at Gonzaga in fall 2021. However, the university said not all 85 decided to attend.

Gonzaga did not let the increase in deferrals affect the number of 2021 high school seniors they accepted for the fall. They sent out 10% more acceptance letters for this fall.

The average class of incoming freshmen is between 1,200 and 1,250 students, but this year’s incoming class is 1,356 students. The university is also expecting 20 more transfer students than they were in 2020.