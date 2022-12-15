“Friendly but spirited competition': Gonzaga Prep wins nationwide food drive contest

Winning the Great Ignatian Challenge, Gonzaga Preparatory collected more than 127,000 pounds of food for the local community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Preparatory School is rather experienced when it comes to its annual food drive for Thanksgiving. However, this year the high school participated in a "friendly but spirited competition" against 17 other Jesuit schools and won.

Winning the Great Ignatian Challenge, G-Prep collected 127,131 pounds of food for the local community. Those thousands of pounds of food served more than 300 families and 750 individuals in the greater Spokane area.

“The food drive is a weeks-long buildup of preparation to a short but powerful moment in time—just a few minutes—where our students knock on a door to meet a family in the community where they are reminded that we all belong to one another,” said Liz Slamkowski Director of the Office of Service and Justice.

The high school could not be more proud of its students.

“That moment of delivery makes it all worth it for our students, but more importantly, those we serve," Slamkowski said."We are so proud of our students."

Winning the competition, Gonzaga Prep's prize was $60,000, which will go toward the school's Fair Share tuition assistance program.

Gonzaga Prep's food drive has been taking place for 60 years and this year's drive collected the most food in the school's history.

