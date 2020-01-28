SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga community is mourning the loss of its former president and chancellor, Rev. Bernard J. Coughlin, S.J.

Coughlin passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28. He was 97 years old.

Coughlin was Gonzaga’s longest-serving president (1974-1996) and its first and only chancellor (1996-2016), serving the community for a total of 42 years.

"As we grieve his loss we celebrate his life of empathy and his embodiment of true servant leadership," the university wrote on Twitter.

Coughlin oversaw a $72 million capital campaign for the construction of new or renovated buildings for the schools of Business Administration, Education and Engineering, and the Martin Centre for Athletics, Foley Center, Jundt Art Center and Museum, and Dussault and Burch student residences.

Coughlin also served as chair of the Spokane Area Chamber of Commerce from 1988-1989, the first Jesuit priest to ever lead a chamber of commerce in the United States. In the mid-1990s, he joined Spokane Mayor Jack Geraghty in founding the Task Force on Race Relations.

Information on funeral and memorial services for Coughlin has not yet been announced.

