'I’m just a radio guy': Gonzaga legend Adam Morrison makes waves in podcast industry

The Perimeter has already included guests like Cory Kispert and Joel Ayai, with future appearances from Coach Mark Few and some of Adam’s closest friends at the top

SPOKANE, Wash. — A new podcast based out of Spokane is drawing in listeners all across the country.

Adam Morrison first captured the county’s attention as a college hooper in the mid-2000s but now it’s his voice catapulting him into the spotlight. He’s in a new chapter of his life and he appears to be doing that just as well.

“You know the funny thing is I’ve said it on pods and I’ve said it on the radio, and I’m just a radio guy to these players now,” Morrison said.

KREM 2's Karthik Venkataraman and Brandon Jones got to chop it up with the Zag legend about his new podcast called The Perimeter.

It’s a show connecting him to his Gonzaga roots and so much more like conversations with NBA players and world-known DJs.

“Yeah, I’m not looking to become Joe Rogan or anything like that, not that I would ever be,” Morrison said.

He is, however, able to sit down and relate to those that have been in his shoes. Former Zags like Cory Kispert and Joel Ayayi have already made appearances on the show.

Coach Mark Few has even interviewed with his former star forward which should make for an interesting episode once it’s released. It’ll be two legends sitting in a room, pulling the curtains back on stories over a decade old.

“I’m giving a viewpoint of how the players think. How the players operate, not just from a surface level, obviously we’re good everybody knows that, but what’s the mindset of the players? What’s the mindset of Coach Few.”