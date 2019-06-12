SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista crews have shut off natural gas near a leak that evacuated three Gonzaga dorms on Friday morning.

KREM's Danamarie McNicholl says three dorms, Coughlin, St. Catherine / St. Monica and Madonna Halls, have been evacuated. Crews are ushering students into the dining hall in Gonzaga's Hemmingson Center.

Despite the shutoff, students are not yet allowed back into their dorms.

Gonzaga's Director of Plant Services Ken Sammons says the gas leak is not on campus but nearby within the Logan neighborhood. He said an excavator hit a gas line on Hamilton.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer told KREM that the leak was reported at about 7:30 a.m. at Hamilton Street and Cataldo Avenue.

Avista and Spokane Fire Crews are on scene, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

Hamilton is closed from Sharp to Trent Avenues. Some streets will be blocked as far east and west as Columbus Street and Cincinatti Street.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.

Photos: Students evacuated after Gonzaga gas leak

