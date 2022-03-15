Gonzaga basketball super fan prepares to follow team on journey to March Madness championship

Ari Nordhagen is a Gonzaga basketball super fan. So much so, she already bought her ticket to the finals in New Orleans. Now, the Zags just need to meet her there.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of fans traveled to Las Vegas to support the Gonzaga men's and women's basketball teams in the Western Conference Championship. One of the fans in the stands was super fan, Ari Nordhagen.

Nordhagen is originally from California, but became a fan when she moved to Spokane with her husband, his hometown. She said being a Gonzaga fan comes with the territory of being a Spokanite.

“I have a shirt that says January, February, Gonzaga, April, May.. because March equals Gonzaga in Spokane,” Nordhagen said. “We started following them when they were a Cinderella team, when basically it was all about making it to the dance was the goal, but now they’re expected to be in the NCAA tourney every March.”

And now, the Gonzaga men's basketball team is heading to Portland to take on their first opponents of the tournament. Nordhagen said she's ready to support the Zags both near and far.

“We’re probably going to take the 6 hour drive to Portland and watch them play the 2 games over there," Nordhagen said. "When we found out New Orleans was a destination for the finals, we already booked our tickets. So we have our hotel room booked, plane tickets booked so we just need to make sure they make it there too.”

But to make it to New Orleans, the Zags will first need to beat Georgia State Thursday.

Nordhagen said there's something special about going to see the Zags play in-person, sharing the stands with fellow fans.

“You just want to keep going to the games because it’s like invigorating to watch them play and hear the crowd.”

Nordhagen said being a Gonzaga fan is a relationship that goes both ways between the people packing the arenas and the team on the court.

"They are so grateful for their fans," Nordhagen said. "We're there for them and they're there for us, giving us a show and something to cheer for."

In response to Jimmy Fallon's towel dance challenge, Nordhagen said the Zag fans will deliver.

"This is right up their alley," Nordhagen said. "They will absolutely follow through so I'll be watching for it."

Portland will also host three other first round tournament games Thursday.