Washingtonians look forward to potential permanent Daylight Saving Time

With the Senate passing the "Sunshine Protection Act," the possibility of never having to change our clocks again is even closer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday, the Senate unanimously voted to pass the "Sunshine Protection Act." Under this act, Daylight Saving Time would end in all 50 states, beginning Spring 2023. Right now, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Washington state leaders have attempted to end Daylight Saving Time for several years. In 2019, Washington got as far as getting House Bill 1169 signed by Governor Jay Inslee, but Congress stalled the progress of moving it forward. The state has been waiting three years to get federal approval.

But now, thanks to the Senate, Washingtonians may finally get what it's been waiting for.



Representative Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane) was an original sponsor on Washington's 2019 legislation. He said he began advocating for the end of the bi-annual tradition because of health reasons. He said in addition to health benefits, there are also safety and recreational benefits as well.

“As a person who enjoys Spokane and the Pacific Northwest, I love those Spring and Summer nights where we really get to soak up every bit of sun during the later hours," Representative Riccelli said.

Those also looking to make the most of sunlight in the later hours are golfers.

One of those golfers is Ryan Ashby, who has lived in both Arizona and Washington. He said he's seen the benefit of not having to change his clock two times a year.

“I think one of the biggest things I hate is when it gets dark at 4:30 in the afternoon and we can’t play anymore," Ashby said. "It would be nice to get that extra hour in when we’re limited on time anyway. I would definitely take darker in the morning.”

Ashby said the Daylight Saving Time practice is archaic and it's time for a change.

“With 47 states changing their clocks, if you look at the way we do it now, it’s antiquated," Ashby said. "We've only been doing it for 60 years anyways it’s not something that’s been going on forever. I think it’s time to go back, I think times have changed, nobody wants it anymore.”

If Washington did get rid of Daylight Saving Time, sunrises year-round could begin as late as 9 a.m.

Representative Riccelli said there was thoughtful conversations around negative effects of ridding of the tradition, like sending children to school while it's still dark, but ultimately, the pros outweigh the cons.

So what's next for Americans to no longer need to spring forward or fall back?

Well, the country will have to wait for the House of Representatives to pass the act and President Joe Biden to sign off on it.