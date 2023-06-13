Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for 2023 summer season, earliest opening since 2005

The opening on June 13 marks the earliest the road has opened since 2005.

WEST GLACIER, Mont. — It’s official! Going-to-the-Sun Road opened on Tuesday for the 2023 summer season! This marks the earliest opening since 2005.

Motor vehicles can now access the road from both the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances. However, vehicle reservations are required through September 10 for those entering the park by vehicle or motorcycle.

According to Glacier National Park, the number of vehicle reservations available will be increased in the corridor. A press release stated, "This increase will be executed through a series of additional reservation releases made available each morning at 7 a.m. PST.

Vehicle reservations must be made here and are not available at the park.

Visitors with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations do not need a vehicle reservation and can use their confirmation email to access the corresponding part of the park.

The park is open 24/7, and visitors can enter before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation.

While driving along the road, particularly through the Rim Rock area, visitors should be aware of potential rockfalls and avoid slowing down or stopping in this section. Rocks and debris continue to fall throughout the summer, necessitating daily clean-up.

Visitors are encouraged to limit vehicle idling to no more than two minutes in Glacier, including in parking lots, scenic viewpoints, trailheads and while stopped in traffic or road construction areas. This benefits both the public's health and park resources.