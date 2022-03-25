Girl Scout Cookie booth sales start today

Girl Scouts in Eastern Washington and North Idaho will be setting up booths across the Inland Northwest with boxes of cookies to sell. Here's how to order.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to feed your Thin Mints craving. Girl Scout Cookie booth sales begin on Friday, March 25 in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.



Girl Scouts will be set up outside businesses all across the area with boxes of cookies to sell. Prices start at $5 per box of cookies. Girl Scout Cookie Sales are a tradition that dates back more than a century.

The Girl Scouts have several options for you to purchase cookies. The best bet is to buy from a local Girl Scout in your neighborhood. If you don’t know any Girl Scouts, but still want to buy them in person, you can use the online Cookie Finder tool. Just put in your Zip Code to search for a troop or cookie booth near you.

You can also buy from a local Girl Scout with a Digital Cookie account. Text “Cookies” to 59618 for more information or to download the Cookie Finder App. Girl Scout Cookies are also available to ship nationwide.

Girl Scout Cookies can also be ordered and delivered to you with DoorDash. Local Girl Scouts will help track and fulfill orders made through the delivery service.

Girl Scout Cookie flavors

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho list nine flavors of Girl Scout cookies that will be available this year, including the new Adventurefuls. Here’s the list of cookies and their descriptions provided by the Girl Scouts.

Adventurefuls™

Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

Do-si-dos®

Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookie with creamy peanut butter filling.

Girl Scout S'mores®

Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling. This time-honored campfire treat is made with natural flavors and specialty ingredients.

Lemon-Ups™

Crispy lemon cookies baked with motivational messages.

Samoas®

Crisp cookies, coated in caramel, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with dark chocolaty coating.

Tagalongs®

Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

Thin Mints®

Crisp wafers covered in chocolaty coating. Made with natural oil of peppermint.

Toffee-tastic®

Indulgently rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits. Gluten free.