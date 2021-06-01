Where to get your food truck fix in the Spokane area

There are multiple opportunities to cuisine from a food truck this week. At this point, there's not point for a kitchen, just a truck.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Who needs a kitchen when you have a truck? All of the food vendors in the lists below. There are a number of places to find food trucks this summer. Many of these events are put on by the Greater Spokane Food Trucks Association.

These food trucks will be in the center of Riverfront park on the Orange bridge every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through August. A portion of the proceeds will go towards free and low-cost programming in Riverfront Park.

Here is a list of the trucks:

Mixed Plate

Ben & Jerry's

Farmer's Daughter

Tacos Camargo

Mac Daddy's

Skewers

Cotton Candy Cart

If you can't make it on Tuesday, the trucks will be in Spokane Valley on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through out the summer. While supporting the food trucks, foodies can also support two non profits: Giving Back Packs and Food Trucks Feed our Future. These trucks can be found at 10920 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, Wash.

Here is a list of the trucks:

Skewers

Mixed Plate

Good Dilla

Farmer’s Daughter

Ben and Jerry’s

Teas co.

Trucks can also be found at the Spokane Valley Farmer's Market on Friday's from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The market will be all summer long until September 17. The market also has a number of COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing. There will not be seating at the market. Customers are encouraged to take their food home to eat at the usual market. It can be found at 2426 N Discovery Place, Spokane Valley, Wash.

Here is a list of the trucks:

Crepe Cafe

Kona Ice

Ben & Jerry's

One Night Stand

Increditruck

Mixed Plate

Meltz

Friday, the Spokane Valley Farmer's Market will put on a special event to open the market. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 4, there will be more food trucks than usual at the market. This is the first market of the season. Live music guest LoGee will also be at the market

Here is a list of the trucks:

Mixed Plate Food

Increditruck

Meltz

One Night Stand BBQ

Crepe Cafe Sisters

Ben & Jerry's

Kona Ice

Tea's Company

The market is back for the summer. It will be Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are some COVID restrictions in place for the market. There will be no sampling of food, but food trucks are still allowed.

Here is a list of the trucks: