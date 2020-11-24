Get to know Idaho: Coeur d'Alene Tribe member Joseph Garry credited with inventing tribal government 'as we know it'

Garry was an important figure in Idaho politics during the mid-20th century and he made a lasting impact on the state.

BOISE, Idaho — As Thanksgiving approaches, the Idaho State Historical Society is taking time this month to reflect and recognize our state's Native American heritage and the many contributions made by Idaho's native peoples.

Few have done as much for Native Americans as Joseph R. Garry, of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.

Garry was an important figure in Idaho politics during the mid-20th century and he made a lasting impact on the state.

According to the historical society, Garry held a number of elected offices at the local, state and national levels. In the late 1950s, he became the first Native American to serve in the Idaho Legislature.

Garry's primary focus was protecting the rights of tribal lands and helping businesses that call those lands home. He was able to do that by serving on the Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council for more than two decades, half of which, he was president.

On a national scale, Garry was president of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) for six years.

After his death in 1975, the NCAI said Garry "was responsible for the Indians holding on to their land base, and he invented tribal government, as we know it."

Joseph R. Garry may not be a household name for many Idahoans, but it's impossible to ignore the impacts he had on the state.