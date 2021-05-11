Get a free hotdog with a vaccine at Avista Stadium Tuesday

Spokane Hospitality Coalition and SRHD will team up to get more people vaccinated. They want to reopen restaurants to full capacity as quickly as possible.

Get a free hot dog while getting a vaccine at Avista Stadium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Spokane Hospitality Coalition and Spokane Regional Health District are teaming to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They are calling the events #Save509 Vaccination Days. The Hospitality coalition says this is to keep restaurants open. They said this will help everything open to 100 percent capacity faster.

Appointments are required for the vaccine and free hot dog. Sign up through the Washington Department of Health's website.

Spokane isn't the only baseball stadium in Washington where people can get vaccines.

Seattle Mariners fans can also get their vaccine at T-Mobile Park. Fans can get vaccinated before and during the game.

There is also a section of the park just for vaccinated fans. It will open on Thursday. In vaccinated seating. fans don't have to social distance, but they are still required to wear masks when they aren't eating or drinking. More fans can attend the games, 14,000 to be exact.