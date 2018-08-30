Eric Richardson, a junior at Northside High School, noticed one of his classmates always went barefoot in gym class.

Richardson says other students would sometimes tease the boy about it, but he decided to help instead.

Richardson says he asked the boy, Matthew, why he never wore shoes to gym class.

He says Matthew told him that he only owned a pair of old swimming shoes and was not allowed to wear them on the gym floors.

Richardson says he did not know Matthew very well at the time, but he still wanted to help.

One day at school, he surprised his classmate with a new pair of Vans.

He posted a photo of the two of them on Facebook, reminding people to help others instead of criticizing them.

He's gotten a lot of positive feedback for his gesture on social media, but Richardson says he's also gained a new friend.

