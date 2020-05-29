SPOKANE, Wash. — A protest for George Floyd is planned for Sunday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. at the Big Red Wagon at Riverfront Park. Organizers have planned a peaceful march to raise awareness of police brutality against black people, according to the event page.

Organizers have not clarified what route the march will follow.

The protest comes after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis Monday night following a police arrest.

Floyd was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who had his knee on Floyd's neck. Bystander video captured Floyd repeatedly saying "I can't breathe" before his death.

The police officer, Derek Chauvin, has not been arrested at this time. Chauvin, and three other Minneapolis police officers were terminated following Floyd's death.

Protests have sprouted up all across the country in response to Floyd's death. Some businesses in Minneapolis have been vandalized, looted, or set on fire.

The Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct went up in flames Thursday night.

Protests are also planned in Seattle for Saturday May 30, and Sunday, June 14.

