Geno's pub in Spokane cites road construction as one reason for permanent closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — A pub in Spokane's Logan neighborhood will soon close its doors for good.

John Grollmus and Brad Fosseen, the owners of Geno's on Hamilton Street, announced in a Facebook post that the restaurant's last day of business would be Saturday, Oct. 24.

"Unfortunately the strain of recent events, what seems to be never ending road construction and a number of other factors have led us to make the difficult decision to permanently close Geno's," the owners wrote in a Facebook post.

The pub, which opened in the fall of 2013, is located near Gonzaga University.

A construction project on Hamilton Street that stretches from Desmet Avenue to North Foothills Drive is currently underway. The City of Spokane says it is designed to make safety and traffic flow improvements at six intersection, including the addition of dedicated left turn signals.

Access to businesses on the Hamilton Corridor has been maintained during the construction project, according to the city, but the work does impact traffic on the busy corridor.

Signal installation along the Hamilton corridor is expected to be complete by the end of October or in November depending on weather, according to City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington.

In their Facebook post, the owners of Geno's thanked the Spokane community and Logan neighborhood for their support.