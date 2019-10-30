LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — A search is underway for a 60-year-old Genesee man who has been missing for several days.

Authorities with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office say Teddy Joel English left Genesee on Sunday traveling in an unknown direction. He did not take any clothes, medication or a cellphone charger.

English has not contacted any friends or family, and has not shown up to work, authorities said.

Authorities say English was last seen wearing jeans, a dark-colored sweatshirt and a dark baseball cap. He drives a red, four-door 2004 Kia Spectra with the license plate 1LF5321.

Anyone who sees English or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Latah County Sheriff’s Office at 208-882-2216 option 4.

Teddy Joel English

Latah County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Missing Athol man found about 300 yards from home three days after crashing ATV

RELATED: Search for missing Moses Lake hiker now a recovery effort

RELATED: Missing Spokane teen Sara McNease found 'alive and well' in California