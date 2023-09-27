Geiger Heights burglary suspect released for mental health evaluation

The state said it was concerned mental health issues or substance abuse played a part 37-year-old Isidro Hernandez's suspected burglaries in Geiger Heights.

SPOKANE, Wash. — While in court Wednesday, the state said it was concerned mental health issues or substance abuse played a part in Isidro Hernandez's suspected burglaries.

Court documents said Hernandez was spotted on surveillance video entering the El Katif Shriners event center Monday night. Shriners employees told police Hernandez was in the building for ten minutes. There was no report of anything being stolen or broken.

Documents said Hernandez then went to a nearby home just before 9:30 p.m. One witness told KREM2 eight to 10 police cars pulled up outside his home in Geiger Heights. The suspect allegedly walked through an unlocked door and was immediately met by homeowners.

The homeowners held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived. Court documents said Hernandez kept changing his story for why he went into the house. He told police someone directed him toward the home, then allegedly later said he followed the stars and moon to the house.

At his Wednesday court appearance, the judge released Hernandez with orders to get a mental health evaluation.

He is expected to be back in court as early as October 10.

