Family starts fundraiser to benefit Coeur d'Alene woman hurt in crash nearly two years ago

Tricia McCullough was accepted at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., a facility that specializes in spinal cord rehabilitation.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A fundraiser is underway to help a Coeur d'Alene woman who was paralyzed in a crash nearly two years ago.

Dave McCullough, father of Tricia McCullough, said she has been accepted at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., a facility that specializes in spinal cord rehabilitation.

To pay program costs, about $350,000, Dave McCullough said they are holding a drawing with $8,000 worth of prizes that include hunting rifles, shotguns and handguns. The drawing is sponsored by One More Time Charity. The firearms were provided at cost by Black Sheep Sporting Goods.

Tickets are $100. The drawing is scheduled Dec. 16 during a spaghetti feed and dance fundraiser, $30, at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.

Tricia McCollough, 24, is living at a home in Coeur d'Alene and being cared for by family members. She is on the waiting list for Craig Hospital.

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.