Friends and family of Hillyard man shot and killed by police gather for memorial

Police were called to Robert Bradley's home by a person who said their neighbor was in their yard with an AR-15 rifle. Bradley was then shot and killed by officers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friends and family of a Hillyard man shot and killed by Spokane police gathered for a memorial at Riverfront Park.

On Sept. 4, police were called to Robert Bradley's home by a person who said their neighbor was in their yard with an AR-15 rifle. When police arrived, they say Bradley was holding a gun.

They asked him to lower it, but said he refused. That's when two officers shot him. KREM 2 later learned there had been an ongoing property dispute between Bradley and his neighbor. Bradley's family says police only gave him second to react and they believe the outcome of that night should have been different.

Bradley was a business owner, aspiring pilot, father and fiancé. Bradley's fiancé says Bradley was on his own property emptying out their van after a camping trip. While there are two sides to the story, people at the memorial believe that Bradley should still be alive and that the shooting was not justified.

"When a life is lost too soon in such an unnecessary and avoidable way as Robert Bradley's life was, it is important to spread their memories as far as possible and that they are carried on by more than just the people who knew and loved them," Brian Pierce, a friend of Bradley, said at the memorial.

During Tuesday night's memorial, Bradley's son lit the first candle. That flame lit all the other candles at the memorial.

The shooting is still under investigation. Prosecutors are still looking at whether or not the shooting was justified or if those officers should face charges. They have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

