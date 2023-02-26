Friends and family host candlelight vigil for Reardan teen

Shadrach Hall-Turner's loved ones gathered Sunday to remember his life. He was just 15-years-old when Reardan police said he was accidentally shot and killed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shadrach Hall-Turner is remembered as an "incredible kid," since the day he was born.

"He was unique child," Tina Hall, Shadrach's grandmother remembered. "He never wanted to sleep. We used to have to throw a blanket over his head, pat him on the back and tell him to sleep. To this day, he still slept with a blanket over his head. He was always wanting to go."

Hall said her grandson had big dreams. He wanted to go to the NFL, buy expensive cars and a house for his grandma.

"He was going to do it," Hall said. "And I'm telling you he had the talent and ability that he probably could have done it one day."

Those dreams are left unrealized as his loved ones hug, cry and mourn this loss of life.

Hundreds of friends and family came to Audubon Park Sunday to share memories and photos of Shadrach.

"He just liked to be around people and he made so many friends," Jody Ober, his aunt shared at the vigil. "Whether it be football, wrestling or school. I don't know what else to say. This loss is huge."

Ober said Shadrach's football coach was the one to plan the vigil. The tribute to Shadrach's life began with people leaning on one another and praying.

During the vigil, his grandma shared she made T-shirts with Shadrach's picture.

People were able to leave cards and donations for Shadrach and his family on a table full of his pictures.

A GoFundMe on Shadrach's behalf is already over $4,000.

Hall said she hopes people remember Shadrach's smile, personality and good heart.

"I want him to be remembered as the one with that rare smile, that laugh, the one who comes in and jumps on the bed, tells the joke, laughing," Hall said. "Yeah, that's how I want him to be remembered."