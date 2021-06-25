Paving project causing Freya Street on-ramp to close

The goal of the project is to rehabilitate the roadway in this area to preserve the pavement and its structure.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that they would be closing the Freya Street on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 beginning Monday, June 28.

The closure would allow crews to work on a paving project on I-90 between the Hamilton Street and Sprague Avenue interchanges.

The on-ramp will close at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and will end on September 9, 2021.

WSDOT East tweeted about the closure Friday.

Heads up to travelers that starting 7:30 p.m., Monday, June 28, crews will CLOSE the Freya St. on-ramp to EB I-90. Drivers will be detoured a half-mile east to the Custer Rd. on-ramp to join I-90. Closing the ramp is part of a paving project between Hamilton St. and Sprague Ave. pic.twitter.com/yy7MgNOGpY — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 25, 2021

During construction, crews will be working at night in order to limit travel impacts for the public. Overnight, one lane of traffic will be open.

People traveling in this area can expect reduced speeds during the project.

Due to the proximity of where the crews are paving, merging lane closures and the short on-ramp acceleration lane, are all reasons the on-ramp will be closed.

A detour for drivers is approximately half a mile east to the Cluster Road on-ramp to eastbound I-90.

The closure is anticipated to last through the project duration and even during non-working hours.