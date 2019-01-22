OLYMPIA, Wash. — Ami Strahan, whose son Sam died in the Freeman High School shooting in 2017, spoke with state lawmakers Monday during a meeting about gun safety.

Strahan spoke with the state senate’s Law and Justice Committee that gun laws currently proposed to ban “high-capacity’ magazines in the Washington State Legislature would help prevent tragedies like the one that took the life of her 15-year-old son.

“Had [the shooter’s] high-capacity magazine rifle not jammed, just imagine the carnage that would have happened at the school that day,” Strahan said.

The shooting also left three teenaged girls injured.

The proposed law would limit magazines sold in Washington state to just 10 rounds of ammunition. Currently, six states including California ban the sale of so-called “high-capacity” magazines.

An NRA spokesman at the meeting said a ban on these magazines is unneeded.

“[High-capacity magazines] make up over half the magazines owned in the United States,” he said. “They’re not ‘high-capacity,’ they’re not uncommon.”

There were also multiple people in attendance wearing stickers reading “NRA stand and fight.”

Strahan said she felt the need to speak out due to the pain of losing her son.

“I know how terrible this has been for me for my family and for all the other families,” she said.

She also said she wants to continue to work to increase gun safety in memory of her late son.

“I can’t bring Sam back, but if I can make it better for other people so that people don’t have to experience this, then I’ll do it, every day,” Strahan said.

There are currently bills in both chambers of the state legislature dealing with “high-capacity” magazines. Neither bill currently has a scheduled vote.

Caleb Sharpe, the alleged shooter, faces many charges for the shooting, including a count of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault. The trial is yet to begin as it has not been determined if Sharpe will be tried as a minor or an adult.

