Freeman Elementary School evacuated due to burst fire sprinkler

ROCKFORD, Wash. — A burst pipe at Freeman Elementary School caused the building to be evacuated.
A Freeman School District message to parents said students were evacuated after a fire sprinkler head burst.
All students are safe, but the school said they may arrive home without coats and backpacks.
Firefighters responded to the school but left the scene shortly after 4 p.m.
KREM 2 reached out to the Freeman School District to find out if this incident will impact classes or other activities on Monday but has not heard back yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.