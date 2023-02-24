Freeman Elementary School evacuated due to burst fire sprinkler

A Freeman School District message to parents said students were evacuated after a fire sprinkler burst.

ROCKFORD, Wash. — A burst pipe at Freeman Elementary School caused the building to be evacuated.

A Freeman School District message to parents said students were evacuated after a fire sprinkler head burst.

All students are safe, but the school said they may arrive home without coats and backpacks.

Firefighters responded to the school but left the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

KREM 2 reached out to the Freeman School District to find out if this incident will impact classes or other activities on Monday but has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

