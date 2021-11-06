Freeman HS class of 2021 perseveres through trial delays

The murder trial for the teen who admitted to opening fire at the high school in 2017 has been delayed multiple times.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The last Freeman High school class who witnessed the shooting their freshman year will graduate Saturday without getting the closure with a trial.

The murder trial for the teen who admitted to opening fire at the high school in 2017 has been delayed multiple times. It was previously set for June 1, 2021 just weeks before Freeman’s graduation.

But in March, the judge delayed the trial again to January 18th, 2021.

Superintendent Randy Russell told KREM 2’s Amanda Roley it is disappointing Freeman’s class of 2021 will not get closure just yet.

"It's unnecessary that the trial has been pushed back that far, and you know it is it is a little bit of a cloud that hangs over you because you've got to get some closure,” Russell said. “It's the reality of the situation. These kids should not have experienced what they've experienced. They can't change it. And it will be the final piece. It's got to take place and when it does, I think there will be some great closure for people on all kinds of different levels.”

He said this group of students have remained positive and made great achievements at Freeman. That is what their families and the community want to focus on at Saturday’s ceremony.

“I think it's especially important for this class to really be able to enjoy it, and to embrace it,” Russell said. “This has been an extremely successful class, even with all the hard ships and the difficulties.”

He adds this class has persevered through all the trial delays and are focused on moving forward.

That perseverance comes from a combination of support from their parents, the community, and school staff, according to Russell.

Freeman High School's graduation ceremony will start at 1 p.m. Saturday.