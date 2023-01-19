Free tax program in Coeur d'Alene gets ready for 2023 tax season

The free tax preparation program returns Feb. 1.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — About 50 local AARP Tax-Aide volunteers are now training to help as many people as possible this income tax season, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.

They'll be IRS certified and ready to assist when the free AARP Tax-Aide program opens Feb. 1.

"Years ago, it came about to help seniors, and there still is a program that gears more toward that," Idaho state Tax-Aide coordinator Karen Cummings said Wednesday. "Since then, we're funded by the AARP and the IRS. We just try to help as many in the community as we can, and to keep the services free."

Tax-Aide's mission is to provide high quality, free income tax assistance and tax form preparation to low- and moderate-income taxpayers of all ages. No fees or memberships are required, and those receiving the free tax preparation services won't be subjected to sales pitches for other services.

"The U.S. has the most confusing tax code anywhere," Cummings said. "It’s always nice when someone can be there, especially for free. This is really a community service."

Tax-Aide volunteers helped about 3,000 people in North Idaho last year, Cummings said, although prior to the COVID-19 pandemic they were seeing about 5,000 each season. This year, they're hoping even more will take advantage of this free program.

"Almost everybody is so grateful for the service we provide," she said. "We do the best we can and we get as many people done as we can. Hopefully it will be 3,000 plus."

Free tax prep assistance will be offered at three appointment sites and one walk-in site. Those interested are asked to call the appointment sites to schedule sessions. Pick up tax packets or arrive 30 minutes early to complete the documents before appointments begin.

Appointment sites beginning Feb. 1:

• Lake City Center

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

1916 N. Lakewood Drive, Coeur d'Alene

208-665-7329

• Rathdrum Senior Center

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8037 Montana St., Rathdrum

208-659-2464

• Kellogg

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays

208-659-1827

35 Wildcat Way, Kellogg

Walk-in site, no appointment required:

Dalton Gardens Church of Christ

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday

6439 N. Fourth St., Dalton Gardens

