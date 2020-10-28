Farmers to families is handing out free food boxes in Spokane Valley Friday

The giveaway and costume contest is happening this Friday at the Empire Cold Storage and Frosty Ice Parking Lot from noon to 2 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association and the USDA are teaming up to hand out free emergency food boxes and reward a lucky kid with the coolest costume this Friday.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at Empire Cold Storage and Frosty Ice Parking Lot, 11016 E Montgomery Dr.. Spokane Valley.

Volunteers will be handing out food boxes which include produce, dairy and pre-cooked meat. Drivers can pull up to the curbside and a volunteer will bring the food to your car.