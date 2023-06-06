33rd Annual 'Free Fishing Day' to be held this Saturday near Grangeville

The event will take place at Wilkins' Pond on Lake Road off of U.S. Highway 95.

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests and other partner groups will be hosting the 33rd Annual Free Fishing Day this coming Saturday, June 10 near Grangeville.

All anglers, residents and nonresidents will be allowed to fish at Wilkins' Pond on Lake Road without a license. While some locations have fishing gear to borrow, participants are encouraged to bring their own gear.

The day's events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those events include a casting contest, fish art activity, a raffle drawing for prizes and awards for the biggest and smallest fish caught.

Hot dogs and drinks from the Grangeville Lions Club will also be served for free. Those interested in the event can learn more by calling Jennie Fischer at (208) 983-4048.

