SPOKANE, Wash --- “Free Fishing Weekend” is almost here, it’s a time you can fish without a license in Washington state and it is on June 9th and 10th.

During these two days there is no license required to fish or gather shellfish in any waters open to fishing in Washington state. Anglers will also not need a Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement, which are otherwise required to fish for salmon and steelhead in the Coumbia River and its tributaries.

You also will not need a vehicle access pass or Discover Pass will be required during Free Fishing Weekend to park at any of nearly 700 water access sites. A Discover Pass is required in state parks on Sunday, June 11 and on DNR lands throughout the weekend though.

“If you haven’t fished in Washington, or want to introduce fishing to someone new to the sport, this is the weekend to get out there,” said Steve Thiesfeld, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife inland fish program manager.

