Free 10,000 Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — A free 10,000 egg Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday, April 16 at Riverfront Park.
Kids can search for prizes alongside the Easter Bunny beginning at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday.
For kids 0-2, the hunt will begin at 10:10 a.m. at the Clock Tower Meadow. Kids ages 3-5 can start searching at 10:20 a.m. at the same location.
For kids six years and up, the Easter egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Lilac Bowl/Havermale Island.
Golden eggs could contain prizes totaling up to $500 from River Park Square, Mobius Science Center day passes, Cosmic Cowboy Grill gift cards and other prizes.
Beforehand, families can buy tickets to an easter brunch beginning at 9 a.m. at the Ribbon Cafe inside the Numerica Skate Ribbon & SkyRide building. Kids can take pictures with the Easter bunny, several breakfast stations will be available. Tickets are $24.50 for adults and $14.50 for children. Kids under five can eat for free.
Reservations are encouraged. Brunch reservations can be made for 9:30 a.m., 10:40 a.m. or 11:40 a.m.