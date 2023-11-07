Free coffee bringing awareness to transitions job training program

New Leaf Kitchen and Café are partnering with Numerica to offer free coffee from 9 a.m. until supplies run out.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — We all know how difficult it is to start your day without a cup or two of coffee. On Tuesday, a local spot is offering free coffee for you!

New Leaf Kitchen and Café are partnering with Numerica to offer free coffee from 9 a.m. until supplies run out.

New Leaf Kitchen and Café is more than just a good cup of coffee. The business also offers a Transitions Culinary Job Training Program where they offer opportunities for people facing struggles such as homelessness get back on their feet and learn work skills.

A perfect example of the job training program is Ginger Chain. Chain graduated the New Leaf program and has stayed on as a barista at the downtown library location. KREM 2 followed her at her job on Monday and found that each person she encounters is drawn to her energy. She told KREM 2, “They call me sweet tooth. We make coffee, and they go ‘Mmmmm. Yummy, that is so good.’”

The course is six months long but Chain loved her experience so much that she decided to stay on and continue working at the cafe. “We do the best we can and I just love everybody,” she explained.

New Leaf Assistant Director, Molly Dehmer talked about Ginger saying, “Watching her face light up and then hand it to somebody and then being so excited to drink it is such a wonderful feeling. As her boss I could not be happier.”

New Leaf says their overall goal is to give people like Ginger a sense of ownership. “I wish everybody the best luck, like all the homeless people. Take care of yourself and don’t let yourself down,” said Chain.

The two locations offering free coffee pickup are at the Monroe YMCA and at the downtown library. The coffee is free, but they are open to any donations.