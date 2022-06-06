4-year-old girl attacked by dog in Mount Vernon

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She is in stable condition.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 4-year-old girl was attacked by a neighbor's dog while visiting her grandfather in Mount Vernon on Monday.

The girl was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD). She is in stable condition.

Mount Vernon medical response units were called to the 100 block of North 30th Street around 3:21 p.m. and discovered the 4-year-old with bites to her face and left shoulder. Her grandfather had a bite on his hand, police said.

The girl was in her grandfather's garage when the neighbor's dog wandered over. The dog attacked the girl and bit her grandfather when he intervened.

Medical units were returning from a different call and were close by when the reports came in, arriving within a minute of the initial call.

MVPD Animal Control is investigating the attack.