Four people taken to hospital after Spokane Valley crash on Tuesday

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled into the front yard of a Spokane Valley home and a piece of debris broke a window.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Four people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to the crash at University Road and Valleyway Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. The caller told authorities that two vehicles were involved, with one that rolled into the front yard of a home.

When they arrived, deputies found a white Chevy S-10 truck on its side in the front yard of a home and a silver Dodge Caravan with heavy front end damage in the road, Gregory said. The three occupants of the Caravan and the sole occupant of the truck were injured.

Spokane Valley Fire and medical personnel responded to the scene to provide medical care. All four people involved, one who may have had serious injuries, were taken to the hospital for additional care and evaluation, Gregory said.

Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Investigators arrived at the scene to investigate. Initial information indicates that the S-10 was traveling west on Valleyway, and the man driving the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign on University Road and traveled into the intersection, Gregory said.

The Caravan, traveling north on University Road, collided with the side of the S-10, causing it to roll into the front yard of a home, Gregory said. A piece of debris flew from the pickup truck and broke a window of the home.

The S-10 driver admitted to using illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia was located, but he said he had not used drugs on Tuesday, according to Gregory.

Investigators developed probable cause to request and obtain a search warrant for a blood sample, Gregory said. Depending on the extent of the victim's injuries and the investigation's findings, the suspect could face charges up to vehicular assault after he receives medical care.