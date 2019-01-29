Monday marked the return to work for roughly 1,000 federal workers in North Idaho. Of those federal employees, around 350 reported to various positions with the U.S. Forest Service.

At this point, USFS officials say it's still too early to tell how much of a lasting impact the shutdown will have on the agency's work. The federal government was reopened last Friday following the longest shutdown in history.

According to Jeanne Higgins, forest supervisor for the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, workers at the Coeur d'Alene USFS office spent Monday assessing various aspects of their jobs and analyzing shutdown effects. The local agency was also in the process of reexamining its priorities for 2019, Higgins said, noting that the USFS wanted to focus on the "most important" aspects of their job due to time lost from the shutdown.

During the shutdown, Higgins said that some employees briefly reported to work to take care of various tasks, including cleaning restrooms at trail heads. The cleaning took place over just a day, and the employees were paid a daily wage using leftover department funds from 2018 that were not subject to appropriation, Higgins said. Other employees also reported to work to ensure that timber sales were still occurring.

Higgins also noted that winter is typically a slower season for the USFS. However, employees were still making up for lost time, she said.

Jennifer Becar, a spokeswoman for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Central Idaho, also said that their office was "assessing" priorities for the remainder of the year. "Impacts to work on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests due to the partial government shutdown are being evaluated," Becar said in an email. "The USDA Forest Service is focused on getting our employees paid and back on duty, as well as effectively resuming operations. We recognize that the partial government shutdown has impacted the important work our agency does on behalf of the American people."