'This was a total collective effort': Former WSU Quarterback's mom found after missing in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Former WSU Quarterback Luke Falk is pleading for the public to search for his mother after she went missing in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Luke Falk updated his Instagram on Sunday explaining that his mom has been found.

According to his post, police were tipped off about a woman looking like Falk's mom at an apartment complex. When police arrived they confirmed it was her.

She was then taken to the hospital to get the medical attention she needed.

Luke Falk wanted to thank everyone who helped during the search and for people offering suggestions, tips, and information. He also thanked the search party that helped look for her.

"This was a total collective effort and got to see the amazingly good and compassionate side of humanity. Words can't express my gratitude. Thank you," Luke Falk said in his Instagram post.

Previously, Falk posted to his Instagram page and said his mother, Analee Falk was last seen at the Twist Bar and Bistro in the downtown area.

Falk said she was last seen with his aunt and uncle. They told Falk they last saw her around 10:30 p.m. when she was going to the restroom and didn't return.

Falk said his mom did not have her purse, wallet, cell phone or shoes with her, but says she was wearing white pants, according to the post.

