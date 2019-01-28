SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives with the Spokane Police Major Crimes unit arrested an 18-year-old on Wednesday in connection with Instagram threats made against Lewis and Clark High School on Jan. 27.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan B. Lee on two counts of felony harassment - threats to kill, a count of cyberstalking and a count of violating a court order, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department.

Lee had previously been arrested for threatening an underage student at LCHS in June 2018. This came after he messaged a girl, threatening to shoot students at the school. He also send pornographic images to the girl, police said.

Lee was charged with two counts of felony harassment and one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes for the June incident.

He would later go on to be arrested after a search warrant was issued for violating the terms of his release from jail for those June charges.

KREM reported back in Aug. 2018 that the conditions of Lee’s release stated that he cannot have access to social media. At the time, prosecution introduced screen shots to the court of Lee’s recent posts on social media, which violates the conditions of his release.

The FBI and the Spokane Police Department were investigating the social media threats.

Spokane Public Schools spokesperson Brian Coddington said police were made aware of the threats late Sunday night.

Two police officers were stationed at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with the school's regular resource officer, following the threats. There was no school scheduled for Monday.

More than 220 students were absent from school on Tuesday following the threats, which is above normal. Attendance returned to normal on Wednesday.

In addition to Lee's threats, another social media threat was made against the school in November. Police called the investigation into that threat a "top priority" and police officers also guarded the school following that threat.

Lewis and Clark has about 1,800 students enrolled at the school.

The threats come on the heels of other social media threats at Lewis and Clark other Spokane-area high schools, including Ferris and Shadle Park.

