Former regional law and justice administrator running for Spokane County Commission seat

Maggie Yates has announced her plan to run following her resignation for Spokane County's unwillingness to address racial disparities in January.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Maggie Yates, Spokane’s longest serving Regional Law & Justice administrator, announced she is running for the Spokane County Commission seat in District Five, according to a press release from the Friends of Maggie Yates.

Her platform is focused on growth and development with an emphasis on creating diverse coalitions that will foster a safe, healthy and resilient community, she said.

Yates formerly led criminal justice reform efforts in Spokane County through programs like the Criminal Justice Information Hotline, until her resignation from her role as regional law and justice administrator in January.

Her career has been built on reform in which she worked to improve criminal justice outcomes, enhance safety and reduce costs shouldered by taxpayers. However, in her previous role she felt she wasn’t able to do her job to the extent it deserved.

She said Spokane County was uncomfortable talking about racial disparities within the criminal justice system.

"We need to acknowledge that this is something worth talking about, and something that is worth solving," Yates said in an interview with the Inlander.

In this new role, Yates sees the potential to focus on positive outcomes for all residents, while improving government transparency and accessibility. These are all moves Yates believes are long overdue, according to the press release.